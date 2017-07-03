Three Arrests Made by Huntington Police for Robbery, Possession, Fleeing

Most read
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 08:22 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Police also responded to a malicious assault incident at 2 a.m. July 2 in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue (Guyandotte) and a burglary at 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
The department made five drug Paraphernalia arrests on July 2 and the early hours of July 3.