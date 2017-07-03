Three Arrests Made by Huntington Police for Robbery, Possession, Fleeing

Huntington Police officers have made three arrests following an incident on July 2 at about 2:45 a.m. in the vicinity of 14th Street and Fourth Avenue. Three men have all been charged with fleeing police, but two face felony charges: Possession with intent to deliver (Antwan Washington) and first degree robbery (Jalon Taylor) .

Police also responded to a malicious assault incident at 2 a.m. July 2 in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue (Guyandotte) and a burglary at 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

The department made five drug Paraphernalia arrests on July 2 and the early hours of July 3.