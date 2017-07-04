Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Anger Grows at Heroin Users
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Three Arrests Made by Huntington Police for Robbery, Possession, Fleeing
- Holiday Schedules for Huntington
- DEVELOPING: WV Supreme Court to hear Hospital Merger Case
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Natsu Picnic 2017 Turns Out Cosplay Fans IMAGES
- Federal Grand Jury indicts 23 for their roles in Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy
DOE Releases Request for Proposals for Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) Technical Support Services
The RFP is being issued as a small business set-aside, and the IDIQ contract ordering period is from the effective date of contract award through the end of the total contract period. Performance of all task orders issued during the contract ordering period shall not exceed one (1) year beyond the expiration date of the contract period. The IDIQ CLIN contains a $0 guaranteed minimum value of services and a $40 Million maximum value of services. These services are currently being performed by Professional Project Services, Inc. (Pro2Serve), Restoration Services, Inc. (RSI), and Strategic Management Solutions, LLC (SMSI) under three (3) separate contract vehicles.
PPPO is responsible for managing the Department of Energy (DOE) cleanup efforts at two gaseous diffusion plant sites – Portsmouth, Ohio, and Paducah, Kentucky. The PPPO mission is to effectively implement the Office of Environmental Management (EM) responsibilities, obligations and activities at the sites in compliance with Departmental policy, and to accomplish Environmental Remediation, Waste Management, Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Conversion, and Decontamination and Decommissioning at the Sites. The goal is to accelerate cleanup, thereby eliminating potential environmental threats, reducing the DOE footprint, and reducing life-cycle cost.
The objective of the PPPO TSS contract is to provide technical and administrative support to assist the DOE with the oversight and management of: the clean-up activities at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP)/site in Pike County, Ohio and the Paducah GDP/site in Paducah, Kentucky; operation of the DUF6 Project in Pike County, Ohio and Paducah, Kentucky; and to provide various technical engineering functions, information technology infrastructure support, safeguards and security (S&S) oversight, and general administrative support for all of the PPPO sites. To help ensure PPPO environmental cleanup mission success, the scope of this forthcoming technical support services contract will include, but is not limited to:
- Portsmouth, Paducah and Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Site Operations Oversight
- Environmental Safety and Health (ES&H) and Field Services Oversight
- Quality Assurance Oversight
- Nuclear Material Management Oversight
- IT Support Services
- Cyber Security
- Safeguards and Security
- Project Planning, Integration and Contract Management Oversight
Additional information is available via the procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/pppo_technical_services/