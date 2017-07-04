DOE Releases Request for Proposals for Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) Technical Support Services

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) Technical Support Services (TSS) acquisition. A Time-and-Materials (T&M) contract with a Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) Contract Line Item Number (CLIN) (for transition costs only) and an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) CLIN, under which FFP task orders can be issued is anticipated.

The RFP is being issued as a small business set-aside, and the IDIQ contract ordering period is from the effective date of contract award through the end of the total contract period. Performance of all task orders issued during the contract ordering period shall not exceed one (1) year beyond the expiration date of the contract period. The IDIQ CLIN contains a $0 guaranteed minimum value of services and a $40 Million maximum value of services. These services are currently being performed by Professional Project Services, Inc. (Pro2Serve), Restoration Services, Inc. (RSI), and Strategic Management Solutions, LLC (SMSI) under three (3) separate contract vehicles.

PPPO is responsible for managing the Department of Energy (DOE) cleanup efforts at two gaseous diffusion plant sites – Portsmouth, Ohio, and Paducah, Kentucky. The PPPO mission is to effectively implement the Office of Environmental Management (EM) responsibilities, obligations and activities at the sites in compliance with Departmental policy, and to accomplish Environmental Remediation, Waste Management, Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Conversion, and Decontamination and Decommissioning at the Sites. The goal is to accelerate cleanup, thereby eliminating potential environmental threats, reducing the DOE footprint, and reducing life-cycle cost.

The objective of the PPPO TSS contract is to provide technical and administrative support to assist the DOE with the oversight and management of: the clean-up activities at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP)/site in Pike County, Ohio and the Paducah GDP/site in Paducah, Kentucky; operation of the DUF6 Project in Pike County, Ohio and Paducah, Kentucky; and to provide various technical engineering functions, information technology infrastructure support, safeguards and security (S&S) oversight, and general administrative support for all of the PPPO sites. To help ensure PPPO environmental cleanup mission success, the scope of this forthcoming technical support services contract will include, but is not limited to:

Portsmouth, Paducah and Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Site Operations Oversight

Environmental Safety and Health (ES&H) and Field Services Oversight

Quality Assurance Oversight

Nuclear Material Management Oversight

IT Support Services

Cyber Security

Safeguards and Security

Project Planning, Integration and Contract Management Oversight

Additional information is available via the procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/pppo_technical_services/