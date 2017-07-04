Most read
Gov. Justice appoints Renee Larrick to Public Service Commission
Larrick is a 1984 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics with a concentration on Finance. For the past 21 years she has served as the business manager for a private law practice in Beckley. She has also taught on the college and high school levels in Raleigh County.
“Renee brings a new, fresh approach to the PSC and I am pleased that she has accepted this position to serve the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I am confident she will be a strong advocate for our consumers.”
“It is with great pleasure that I accept this appointment to the PSC from Governor Justice,” Larrick said. “I have lived in West Virginia my entire life and it is exciting to be a part of this new era. I will do my best to be a well-informed and dedicated public servant in this role as a PSC Commissioner and I will do everything I can to protect the ratepayers.”
Larrick’s appointment took effect July 1, 2017.