AG Warns Consumers To Exercise Caution With Holiday Deals

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 03:35
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to be aware of return policies with holiday deals.
 
Some products sold during the Fourth of July are offered at discounted prices to bring in extra business, however some of these retail locations may be temporary and not afford the consumer a chance to obtain a return if the product is unused or has a defect.

 
“This time of year is a very special time for all Americans,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want to make sure consumers think through any purchase they make, while remembering sacrifices made on our behalf and celebrating with friends and family.”
 
Knowing the company’s return policy is crucial to avoid being caught off guard. Other tips to keep in mind include the following:
  • Ask for a receipt with purchases.
  • Beware of “all sales final” policies.
  • A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale. If the policy is out of sight, ask what it is.
Otherwise, consumers should remember if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
 
Additionally, consumers should keep an eye on banking or credit card statements during and following any large purchase to keep track of their spending.
 
Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus