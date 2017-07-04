AG Warns Consumers To Exercise Caution With Holiday Deals

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to be aware of return policies with holiday deals.



Some products sold during the Fourth of July are offered at discounted prices to bring in extra business, however some of these retail locations may be temporary and not afford the consumer a chance to obtain a return if the product is unused or has a defect.





“This time of year is a very special time for all Americans,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want to make sure consumers think through any purchase they make, while remembering sacrifices made on our behalf and celebrating with friends and family.”



Knowing the company’s return policy is crucial to avoid being caught off guard. Other tips to keep in mind include the following: Ask for a receipt with purchases.

Beware of “all sales final” policies.

A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale. If the policy is out of sight, ask what it is.



Additionally, consumers should keep an eye on banking or credit card statements during and following any large purchase to keep track of their spending.



