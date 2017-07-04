Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Anger Grows at Heroin Users
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Three Arrests Made by Huntington Police for Robbery, Possession, Fleeing
- Holiday Schedules for Huntington
- DEVELOPING: WV Supreme Court to hear Hospital Merger Case
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Natsu Picnic 2017 Turns Out Cosplay Fans IMAGES
- Federal Grand Jury indicts 23 for their roles in Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy
AG Warns Consumers To Exercise Caution With Holiday Deals
“This time of year is a very special time for all Americans,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want to make sure consumers think through any purchase they make, while remembering sacrifices made on our behalf and celebrating with friends and family.”
Knowing the company’s return policy is crucial to avoid being caught off guard. Other tips to keep in mind include the following:
- Ask for a receipt with purchases.
- Beware of “all sales final” policies.
- A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale. If the policy is out of sight, ask what it is.
Additionally, consumers should keep an eye on banking or credit card statements during and following any large purchase to keep track of their spending.
Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov