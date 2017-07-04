TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Riverside Drive Closed for Sidewalk Reconstruction

 Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 03:45 Edited from a Press Release

Riverside Drive between 4th and 5th streets in Altizer will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, for sidewalk restoration attributed to a sanitary sewer main relocation project performed earlier this spring. The road will be shut down for the safety of the crew and to prevent concrete form work from being damaged by traffic.

The crew will remove the old sidewalk, install all form work, and pour new sidewalks in these three days, weather permitting.

