Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Anger Grows at Heroin Users
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Three Arrests Made by Huntington Police for Robbery, Possession, Fleeing
- Holiday Schedules for Huntington
- DEVELOPING: WV Supreme Court to hear Hospital Merger Case
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Natsu Picnic 2017 Turns Out Cosplay Fans IMAGES
- Federal Grand Jury indicts 23 for their roles in Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy
Flushing Restoration Needs an Angel Miracle Soon... the Wrecker's Ball of Doom Edges Closer
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 04:34 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The approved plan is for preservation and reconstruction of the landmarked lobby section in the high rise condo, but public viewing access remains questionable.
The auditorium will be demolished; however, no word on whether any of the sculptured artifacts will be removed or splintered to ruins.
For more information, check out Facebook's Save the Flushing Keith's group. The theater is a twin of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.