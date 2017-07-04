Flushing Restoration Needs an Angel Miracle Soon... the Wrecker's Ball of Doom Edges Closer

 Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 04:34 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Reports from Flushing, NY suggest that "construction" crews have been inside the shell likely beginning plans for the demolition of the deteriorated hulk . Time grows short for a financial angel to step forward and reclaim the RKO Keith's glory.

The approved plan is for preservation and reconstruction of the landmarked lobby section in the high rise condo, but public viewing access remains questionable.

The auditorium will be demolished; however, no word on whether any of the sculptured artifacts will be removed or splintered to ruins.

For more information, check out Facebook's Save the Flushing Keith's group. The theater is a twin of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

