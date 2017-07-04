North Korea announces successful test of new intercontinental ballistic missile

 Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 04:39 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

North Korea has announced it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, and it was capable of hitting anywhere in the world.



It reached an altitude of 2,802km and hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes, North Korea's state television announced. CNN announced that the missile could reach Alaska. 

Video by Euronews.

