North Korea announces successful test of new intercontinental ballistic missile
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 04:39 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
It reached an altitude of 2,802km and hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes, North Korea's state television announced. CNN announced that the missile could reach Alaska.
Video by Euronews.