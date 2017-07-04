Black Sheep Moving to Pullman Square

The popular Black Sheep Burrito and Brews will move from its Third Avenue and Hal Greer location across from Marshall University to the former Pizza Uno space at Pullman Square according to multiple reports.

Burrito has been a stand out attraction at the site which once housed the iconic Calamity Cafe. No word on what will replace Black Sheep across from MU.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus