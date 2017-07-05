Flames Engulf Huntington Home

Fire destroyed a home Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of East Campbell Park. The initial call at 7:45 p.m. indicated that "smoke was rolling" from the residence.

WSAZ reported that two dogs were saved by neighbors who also stated that they heard several explosions when the fire began.

At the height of the blaze flames were visible from Interstate 64.

Firefighters from the Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire Departments responded. Cabell County EMS and the West Virginia State Police were also on the scene. The state fire marshal has started an investigation.