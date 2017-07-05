Most read
Flames Engulf Huntington Home
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 01:23 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
WSAZ reported that two dogs were saved by neighbors who also stated that they heard several explosions when the fire began.
At the height of the blaze flames were visible from Interstate 64.
Firefighters from the Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire Departments responded. Cabell County EMS and the West Virginia State Police were also on the scene. The state fire marshal has started an investigation.