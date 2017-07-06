Recent graduates receive Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowships

Sara Brumbaugh and David “Ben” Jones, two May graduates of Marshall University, have received Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowships for the coming academic year. They are the first Marshall University students to receive these fellowships.

The fellowship program is designed to prepare students to work in high-need rural or urban schools by providing professional development experience and the opportunity for students to earn their master’s degree in a field related to teaching. The overall award includes a $30,000 stipend, tuition discounts to certain schools in either New Jersey or Georgia and mentoring and teaching support, among other benefits.

Beginning Summer 2017, Brumbaugh will use the fellowship to attend the Master of Arts in Secondary Education program at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia. She graduated from Marshall summa cum laude in May 2017 with a double major in secondary education and applied mathematics. While at Marshall, she has been a recipient of the Aaron C. Dot George Scholarship, the PROMISE Scholarship, a mathematics department scholarship and the Yeager scholarship. She has worked as a HEART tutor at Huntington High School and is co-founder and outgoing president of the Thundering Nerds Math Club and outgoing treasurer of Pi Mu Epsilon.

Originally from Kenova, West Virginia, Brumbaugh says she is excited at the opportunity to work with students in other rural settings.

“To help each student meet my expectations, I must be able to adjust according to their needs,” she said. “I have to maintain a growth mindset. I am eager to learn various techniques and strategies to improve how well I translate mathematics to my students.”

Jones will use the fellowship to attend the STEM Master of Arts in Teaching program at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Marshall summa cum laude in May 2017 with a major in mathematics. He is a National Merit Scholar, was awarded the title of “Outstanding Junior in Mathematics” by the Math Department and has received both the West Virginia PROMISE scholarship and the Yeager scholarship. He also is an Eagle Scout and a member of both Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Mu Epsilon honor societies. He is an accomplished pianist, has developed material for the WV Science Adventures camps and is the outgoing secretary of the “Thundering Nerds” Math Club.

Originally from Huntington, Jones says he hopes to bring his passion for math to his future students.

“I hope to help them to become not just better mathematicians, but, with any hope, better people,” he said, “whether that means going to college or vocational school, directly into the workforce or something else entirely.”

For more infrmation on the Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship, visit http://woodrow.org/fellowships/ww-teaching-fellowships/ or contact Mallory Carpenter, program manager for the Office of National Scholarships by e-mail at mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.