Kanawha County man sentenced to federal prison for possession of stolen mail
Spradling admitted that he possessed a large quantity of stolen mail, and that he knew the mail in his possession had been stolen. Spradling admitted that in December 2015, he stole a box of checks from a mailbox and attempting to cash one of the checks. Spradling also admitted that in July 2015, he was found in possession of hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from the Elkview area. Law enforcement found the stolen mail in a car Spradling was driving. Spradling further admitted that he had no legal right to possess the mail, nor to cash any checks contained within the stolen mail.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.