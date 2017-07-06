One Item Huntington City Council Agenda July 10

Only one item will be on the Monday, July 10 agenda of Huntington City Council. It concerns renewal of a memorandum of understanding with Recovery Point. 

Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7:00 p.m. 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

July 10, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (HDC) AND RECOVERY POINT TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE COMMUNITY AND ADDICTION SERVICES TO INDIVIDUALS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

6. Good & Welfare 

