One Item Huntington City Council Agenda July 10
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
July 10, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (HDC) AND RECOVERY POINT TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE COMMUNITY AND ADDICTION SERVICES TO INDIVIDUALS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
6. Good & Welfare