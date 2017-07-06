Most read
Community Block Grant Meeting Thursday at Huntington City Hall
This is a public meeting to discuss the Fiscal Year 2017 Community Development Block Grant Fund applications, according to Joyce Clark, chair person. Applications and proposed budgets will be reviewed.
