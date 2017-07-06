Community Block Grant Meeting Thursday at Huntington City Hall

 Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 04:52 Updated 9 hours ago

Huntington City Council's Economic Development Committee meets Thursday, July 6 @ 4:30 p.m. to discuss CDBG grants for the next fiscal year. The committee meets in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. 

This is a  public meeting to discuss the Fiscal Year 2017 Community Development Block Grant Fund applications, according to Joyce Clark, chair person. Applications and proposed budgets will be reviewed. 

 

