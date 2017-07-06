Summer Evening Concerts Return to Pipestem Resort State Park Amphitheater

 Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 21:45 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

 PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Pipestem Resort State Park’s popular summer evening amphitheater series returns in 2017 with a variety of shows and concerts including bluegrass, southern rock, oldies and gospel music, plays, storytelling and more.


 
“The park’s 525-seat outdoor amphitheater is a perfect venue for free and very affordable entertainment in a family friendly setting,” said Kim Hawkins, activities coordinator. “Pipestem also has a resort with a restaurant and many activities, for those who want to stay overnight or for a weekend away.”
 
Some shows are free while others have a small charge. Free shows do not require a ticket or reservation. Most concerts are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. All shows, except King Lear, begin at 8 p.m. and end at approximately 10 p.m. Attendees may bring blankets for hillside seating.
 
For details about the Pipestem amphitheater series, visit www.pipestemresort.com or call 304-466-1800.
 
Pipestem Resort State Park’s Summer Amphitheater Schedule
 

  • July 8 – Valley Bluegrass Band
  • July 15 – Rick K and the Allnighters
  • July 21-23 – King Lear - Appalachian Shakespeare Project (Starts at 6 p.m.)
  • July 28 – Bil Lepp: Storyteller, Liar, Comedian, Humorist
  • July 29 – Beach Nite Band
  • Aug. 5, 2017 – “Terror of the Tug” presented by McArts
  • Aug. 12 – Acoustic Country Blues and American Music
  • Aug. 19 – Chloe Florence, vocalist
  • Aug. 26 – The Van-Dells
  • Sept. 2 – Phil Dirt & the Dozers 
