Summer Evening Concerts Return to Pipestem Resort State Park Amphitheater

July 8 – Valley Bluegrass Band

July 15 – Rick K and the Allnighters

July 21-23 – King Lear - Appalachian Shakespeare Project (Starts at 6 p.m.)

July 28 – Bil Lepp: Storyteller, Liar, Comedian, Humorist

July 29 – Beach Nite Band

Aug. 5, 2017 – “Terror of the Tug” presented by McArts

Aug. 12 – Acoustic Country Blues and American Music

Aug. 19 – Chloe Florence, vocalist

Aug. 26 – The Van-Dells

Sept. 2 – Phil Dirt & the Dozers

“The park’s 525-seat outdoor amphitheater is a perfect venue for free and very affordable entertainment in a family friendly setting,” said Kim Hawkins, activities coordinator. “Pipestem also has a resort with a restaurant and many activities, for those who want to stay overnight or for a weekend away.”Some shows are free while others have a small charge. Free shows do not require a ticket or reservation. Most concerts are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. All shows, except King Lear, begin at 8 p.m. and end at approximately 10 p.m. Attendees may bring blankets for hillside seating.For details about the Pipestem amphitheater series, visit www.pipestemresort.com or call 304-466-1800.