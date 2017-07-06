Most read
- Some Huntington Residents Claim Victimization by Overly Aggressive Water Turnoffs
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Water Turnoffs Have Social Media Responders Furious
- Police Looking for Robbery Suspect
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- South Carolina Public Service Commission Reschedules Hearing on SCE&G’s Troubled Nuclear Construction Project to October 2, In Response to Request by Friends of the Earth & Sierra Club
- Recent graduates receive Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowships
- State higher ed officials offer guidance on student loan borrowing
Summer Evening Concerts Return to Pipestem Resort State Park Amphitheater
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 21:45 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“The park’s 525-seat outdoor amphitheater is a perfect venue for free and very affordable entertainment in a family friendly setting,” said Kim Hawkins, activities coordinator. “Pipestem also has a resort with a restaurant and many activities, for those who want to stay overnight or for a weekend away.”
Some shows are free while others have a small charge. Free shows do not require a ticket or reservation. Most concerts are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. All shows, except King Lear, begin at 8 p.m. and end at approximately 10 p.m. Attendees may bring blankets for hillside seating.
For details about the Pipestem amphitheater series, visit www.pipestemresort.com or call 304-466-1800.
Pipestem Resort State Park’s Summer Amphitheater Schedule
- July 8 – Valley Bluegrass Band
- July 15 – Rick K and the Allnighters
- July 21-23 – King Lear - Appalachian Shakespeare Project (Starts at 6 p.m.)
- July 28 – Bil Lepp: Storyteller, Liar, Comedian, Humorist
- July 29 – Beach Nite Band
- Aug. 5, 2017 – “Terror of the Tug” presented by McArts
- Aug. 12 – Acoustic Country Blues and American Music
- Aug. 19 – Chloe Florence, vocalist
- Aug. 26 – The Van-Dells
- Sept. 2 – Phil Dirt & the Dozers