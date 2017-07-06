W.Va. AG Welcomes ROXUL to Eastern Panhandle

 Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 21:47 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding ROXUL’s planned building of a $150 million plant in the Eastern Panhandle.

 
“I am pleased to welcome ROXUL to the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
 
“The opening of this manufacturing plant will bring in more than 100 jobs, enriching the economy and quality of life in the eastern counties of our state. The Eastern Panhandle is one of the fastest-growing regions, and its continued economic success depends upon new employment.
 
“Keeping residents employed and maintaining a vibrant economy can help West Virginia reach her full potential.”
