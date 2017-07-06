Most read
W.Va. AG Welcomes ROXUL to Eastern Panhandle
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 21:47 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“I am pleased to welcome ROXUL to the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
“The opening of this manufacturing plant will bring in more than 100 jobs, enriching the economy and quality of life in the eastern counties of our state. The Eastern Panhandle is one of the fastest-growing regions, and its continued economic success depends upon new employment.
“Keeping residents employed and maintaining a vibrant economy can help West Virginia reach her full potential.”