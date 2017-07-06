South Carolina Public Service Commission Reschedules Hearing on SCE&G’s Troubled Nuclear Construction Project to October 2, In Response to Request by Friends of the Earth & Sierra Club

Columbia, South Carolina – A hearing requested by environmental organizations to examine the situation with South Carolina Electric & Gas’ mismanaged nuclear reactor construction project has been moved to October 2.

In response to the request, the PSC set the “prehearing conference” at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 5, with participation by representatives from the PSC, Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), FOE/Sierra Club and the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and members of the public in attendance.

it

FOE and the Sierra Club will soon release a report analyzing why the nuclear project went wrong and what the best path forward is to protect ratepayers, while fostering safer, cleaner energy production. The report, by utility economist Mark Cooper, is planned to be released within two weeks.