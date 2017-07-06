Most read
South Carolina Public Service Commission Reschedules Hearing on SCE&G’s Troubled Nuclear Construction Project to October 2, In Response to Request by Friends of the Earth & Sierra Club
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 22:11 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
In response to a formal complaint filed on June 22 by Friends of the Earth and the South Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club, the South Carolina Public Service Commission (SC PSC) set the hearing date on August 14. Due to schedule conflicts, the complainants requested a meeting to discuss changing the hearing date. In response to the request, the PSC set the “prehearing conference” at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 5, with participation by representatives from the PSC, Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), FOE/Sierra Club and the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and members of the public in attendance. (July 6 notice of hearing date change posted here: https://dms.psc.sc.gov/Attachments/Matter/580fcd93-05a4-4885-ae1f-bd47a42b80ab.) The hearing, as agreed by the various parties, was rescheduled for October 2 and a new schedule for filing testimony was also presented. The notice posted in the early afternoon of July 6 in the relevant docket (2017-207-E) states that “the hearing in this matter shall begin on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the Commission Hearing Room.” At hearing, lawyer Bob Guild will question witnesses for Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club and Dr. Mark Cooper, Senior Fellow for Economic Analysis, Institute for Energy and the Environment, Vermont Law School, will be the expert witness for the organizations. The complaint filed included a request of the PSC to halt unauthorized spending on the dead-end VC Summer reactor project. “Now that a new hearing date has been established, we will concentrate on making sure the hearing and documents gathered through it will help the public understand how the nuclear project went off the tracks and how to reduce economic liabilities of customers. As decision makers responsible for the bungled project have adopted a position to say nothing and release no information about it, we will use to hearing and efforts associated with it to help break through that vow of silence,” said Tom Clements, senior adviser to friends of the Earth. FOE and the Sierra Club will soon release a report analyzing why the nuclear project went wrong and what the best path forward is to protect ratepayers, while fostering safer, cleaner energy production. The report, by utility economist Mark Cooper, is planned to be released within two weeks.