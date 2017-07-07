Police Investigating Murder Case near First Street

Most read
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 16:37 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police Chief Chief Joe Ciccarell has told multiple reporters that the victim suffered "traumatic injuries" which apparently occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday July 6. The body was found at about 5 a.m. Friday July 7.
Crime scene tape surrounds the scene, which is considered a homicide investigation.
Freelance Police Reporter David Williams wrote on his Inside Huntington FB page that people should exercise caution emphasizing that streets are "out of control," referring to drug use, prostitution and related crimes.