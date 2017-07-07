Pike County Busts Drug Ring Ran by Prison Inmate

Two inmates --- one a confirmed member of the Konvicted Family gang --- Reader explained controlled a "sizable chunk" of Pike County drug trade. He displayed 17 mug shots at a news conference , including those of prisoners Richard Smith and David Crabtree Jr.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said Thursday that the alert he issued a week ago warning of gang members and killing snitches was not fiction.

A flow chat illustrated how a series of six drug raids June 20 with assistance from the Pike and Waverly Police Departments resulted in dozens of charges and information that led to the seizure of more than 150 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, $10,000 in cash, several vehicles and at least 70 pre-paid credit cards.

Some criticized Sheriff Reader for the warning that gang members might be on the way to Southern Ohio to distribute deadly laced heroin. No Pike County overdoses were reported.

