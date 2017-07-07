Most read
Pike County Busts Drug Ring Ran by Prison Inmate
A flow chat illustrated how a series of six drug raids June 20 with assistance from the Pike and Waverly Police Departments resulted in dozens of charges and information that led to the seizure of more than 150 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, $10,000 in cash, several vehicles and at least 70 pre-paid credit cards.
Some criticized Sheriff Reader for the warning that gang members might be on the way to Southern Ohio to distribute deadly laced heroin. No Pike County overdoses were reported.
The news conference is available on HNN's Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonNews/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel
You can also click: http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170706/pike-county-sheriff-outlines-series-of-drug-busts