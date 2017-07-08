Three Suspects Arrested in Conjunction with First Street Murder

 Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 13:10 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder investigation of the body found near the railroad tracks at First Street and Seventh Avenue.

Willie David Layne, 24, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Michael R. Hughes, 51, and Virginia Louise Curry, 27, both of Huntington, have been charged with murder and held on cash only bonds at the regional jail. 

According to a press release from the Huntington Police, Lane was arrested at Harmony House, while Hughes and Curry were arrested at 8th Street near the tracks.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit responded after reports of an unresponsive person. CSX Railway Police and Kroger Loss Prevention assisted.

The name of the victim has not been released. An autopsy is planned at the medical examiner's office.

