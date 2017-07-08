New Health Information Required before Students can Start School

Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, the West Virginia Department of Education has put in place new requirements for students entering preschool or kindergarten and for students entering the second and seventh grades.

These students are all now are required to show proof of a dental examination and a completed Health Check exam. Additionally, students entering 7th and 12th grades are required to show proof of up-to-date Tdap and meningitis vaccinations.

A record of completed immunizations must be provided to your child’s school on or before the first day for students, which is August 10, 2017. If a record of up-to-date immunizations is not provided, your child may be excluded from attending school.

Your child’s health care providers can share more information with you about the requirements and work with you to ensure your child is healthy and ready for school.

