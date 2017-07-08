Most read
New Health Information Required before Students can Start School
Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 14:10 Updated 29 min ago Edited from a Press Release
These students are all now are required to show proof of a dental examination and a completed Health Check exam. Additionally, students entering 7th and 12th grades are required to show proof of up-to-date Tdap and meningitis vaccinations.
A record of completed immunizations must be provided to your child’s school on or before the first day for students, which is August 10, 2017. If a record of up-to-date immunizations is not provided, your child may be excluded from attending school.
Your child’s health care providers can share more information with you about the requirements and work with you to ensure your child is healthy and ready for school.