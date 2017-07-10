Most read
Sheriff Lawless Responds to Demands to Dig
They assume that law enforcement is either doing too little or being overly aggressive, and jump to conclusions, and even make up stuff to sensationalize their cause. I have witnessed these same type of people have to "eat crow" time and time again when it is proven that law enforcement had in fact acted properly the entire time.
Concerning the current situation that is currently being discussed, I am reading comments from people who are demanding that I throw out the rule of law and disregard the Constitution of the State of Ohio, and the Constitution of the United States, and arrest someone and search a citizen's property without the proper warrants. They demand that I do these things based on a conversation by two people who were sitting around one evening drinking.
Would these same people want me to arrest them, or kick their door in and search their home based on an accusation by another person??? I do not think they would, and regardless, I never would because I will follow the law and the constitution.
As I said previously, this situation is a FBI investigation. The Sheriff's Office is assisting, but please DO NOT assume that because things are not happening as fast as you want, that we aren't doing anything.
The public's desire to know about a case DOES NOT outweigh our need to make sure we take the time to get it right.
I know that this post will again give some people the opportunity to unjustly attack the Sheriff's Office, but out of respect to everyone involved in this situation, any and all negative comments will be deleted.
Stay safe,
Sheriff Jeff Lawless