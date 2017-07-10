Most read
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Law Enforcement Agencies Follow Up on Burns Tip, Boxes Removed; Digging imminent
- Web Cyber Sleuths Re-Awaken Burns Cold Case; Just Dig Mantra Spreads
- Sheriff Lawless Responds to Demands to Dig
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Natsu Picnic 2017 Turns Out Cosplay Fans IMAGES
- New Health Information Required before Students can Start School
Law Enforcement Agencies Follow Up on Burns Tip, Boxes Removed; Digging imminent
All Huntington media are now reporting on the Ohio preparations.
A reader report at 8 p.m. on the Inside Huntington Facebook site, which broke the "tip" stated:
"I just drove past the place in regards to Jimmy Hysell. There are several deputy sheriffs there. Also several civilian cars. They do have tents up and spots squared off. They are carrying boxes out. Rather large boxes. Signs posted of private property no trespassing. If looking at the property from the road, the trailer is long ways. It is at the right side of it looking at it from the road. They seem to not have come up empty handed. I would have taken pics. But they are watching traffic."
Officially, WSAZ reported that law enforcement had NOT advised them of any findings. They had indicated some "inconsistencies" in the facts known and the provided tip. However, Sheriff Lawless indicated they would "leave no stone unturned."
Jimmy Hysell provided the tip after allegedly finding a human bone digging the foundation for a deck.
There have been no updates from law enforcement, although social media previously suggested one discovery.
Background reports on the Burns case can be found by clicking:
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/150196
A 2002 Myrtle Beach, S.C. news report indicated that Joe Ciccarelli, then supervisory agent at the Federal Bureau's Charleston, W.Va., office, would not comment, other than to say his office is participating in the Burns investigation. Ciccarelli is now Huntington's police chief.
This You Tube video includes a portion of Jimmy Hysell's story telling how his wife allegedly told him that the remains of Samantha Burns were buried on the property.
Missing in America discussing the Burns case and the tip.
Video of the property