Huntington Council Passes Change in Fairfield East Operation

Due to cutbacks in Community Block Development Grant funds at the federal level and the requirements for their use, Huntington City Council voted 9-2 (dissent by Charlie McComas; Rebecca Thacker) on a plan to operate the Fairfield East Community Center through the Housing Development Corporation.

Recovery Point and Her Place will operate the center.

CDBG has mandated that only 15% of a city's allocation can go to public service.

The recovery centers will split operating times in the building, allowing community use after school and evenings.

"If we had not made this choice it would have been mothballed," said Mayor Steve Williams.

Vocal opposition came from a senior citizens group concerned that they were not included in the discussions. Williams suggested that two exclusive senior centers are nearby.

Huntington City Council and Mayor Steve Williams honored the Huntington Little League 11/12-year-old All-Stars, the Southeastern Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars and the Southeastern Babe Ruth 15-year-old All-Stars. Congratulations on a successful postseason, gentleman, and good luck in their upcoming tournaments.

During the finance and administration meeting following the council session, the committee agreed without opposition to push back Phase One and Phase Two benchmarks on marina construction.

Williams indicated that delays in arranging financing are to blame, otherwise construction would have begun in the spring. The Mayor anticipates that the full time requested will be unnecessary but explained that give us "some wiggle room."

Vice Chairman of Council Alex Vence asked if other items in the Riverwalk agreement could be revisited.

Williams said no as court approval would be necessary.

Riverwalk, LLC received a 25 year lease to construct and operate a marina as part of a settlement of a 20 year breach of contract legal challenge regarding a barge mooring facility in Westmoreland.