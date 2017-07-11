Most read
No Bodies Found at Lawrence County Alleged "Cold Case" Crime Scene
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 19:14 Updated 45 min ago Edited from a Press Release
An extensive search of the property started at about 10:00 AM on Monday 07/10/2017 and was completed today. NO BODIES were found. During the search, investigators used shovels, rakes, sifters, and heavy equipment to dig on this property. Significant holes were dug, some of which reached nearly eight feet deep.
The property owner, Rebecca Bocook Hysell was very cooperative throughout this entire search.
A more detailed press release will be released in a couple days concerning this situation.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless