Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman who was caught selling heroin in January of this year pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Judy Kay Smith, 58, entered her guilty plea to distribution of heroin.

On January 5, 2017, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department utilized a confidential informant to make a controlled purchase of heroin from Smith. Smith agreed to meet the informant in a parking lot at 4341 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington to complete the transaction. After the informant and Smith arrived at that location, the informant entered Smith’s vehicle where she sold the informant approximately 10 grams of heroin in exchange for $1,200 cash. Smith also admitted that she distributed 20 grams of heroin to the informant on January 9, 2017.

On January 23, 2017, Smith agreed to distribute 20 grams of heroin to an undercover agent with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force. Prior to the transaction, a trooper with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop of Smith’s vehicle. Smith was arrested and found with approximately 22 grams of heroin. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence and seized additional heroin and two firearms. As part of her plea agreement, Smith agreed to forfeit a vehicle that was used to facilitate the distribution of heroin.

Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on August 10, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.