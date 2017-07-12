Most read
New medical residents and fellows begin training at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine
The new cadre of physicians participated in a week-long orientation in late June, learning everything from electronic medical records systems, emergency protocols, patient safety, quality assurance and blood-borne pathogens training to more basic information about ID cards and parking.
Marshall has residency programs in family and community health, dental, internal medicine, medicine/pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopaedic surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry and surgery.
Additionally, fellowship training programs are offered in sports medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, interventional cardiology, hematology-oncology, nephrology and pulmonology.
In total, there are 206 trainees at Marshall’s School of Medicine who work with physicians at the school’s partner hospitals including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Huntington VA Medical Center, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital and River Park Hospital, among others.Residency training is additional education following graduation from medical school, and lasts from three to seven years. Completing an approved residency is required to practice medicine in the United States. A fellowship is specialized training following residency