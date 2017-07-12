Huntington CVB Prepares for American Queen Visit

The Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau are putting their final plans in place as they prepare to welcome The American Queen to Huntington this Wednesday, July 12. The Queen is the largest steamboat ever built, and while it has all the amenities of modern boats, it boasts a retro design that is reminiscent of early steamboats.

The Queen, which last visited Huntington in 2014, is scheduled to arrive at noon on Wednesday and will be carrying approximately 374 passengers who will spend the afternoon in Huntington, departing at 5pm.

“We had such a good experience when the American Queen visited us in 2014,” said Tyson Compton, President of the CVB, “that we’ve been working with them since that time to schedule a return. So we are very excited to welcome them.”

Compton said his office had been planning the event with a representative from Shore Excursions of America, the group that plans the outings in each city where the boat stops. “They visited us almost a year ago to review the city and our attractions here so that they could plan tours for the passengers,” Compton said.

The Queen actually has five motorcoaches that travel with the boat. “Once the passengers disembark, the motorcoaches begin a cycle of what they call Hop On Hop Off tours, making continual laps throughout the afternoon so that our visitors can stay at the attractions as long as they like,” explained Compton. The participating attractions and venues were selected by Shore Excursions and include Pullman Square/Downtown Shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street Antique District, The Railroad Museum, The Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Special Collections Library at Marshall University, Heritage Station Shops and CVB. Some passengers can opt to join the Premium Tour which takes them to Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art.

Two special guests will be on board the Queen as well. “John Waggoner, Chairman of the American Queen Steamboat Company, and his wife Claudette, will be sailing on the boat next week,” said Ruth Richebacher, Senior Director of Product Development with Shore Excursions. “That entire week is dedicated to them, as we call it the ‘Chairman’s Cruise’.”

“We’ve planned a nice welcome for the group,” said Compton. “Mayor Williams will greet Chairman Waggoner and the Captain, and present them with a special piece of Blenko Glass. We have the Stony Point String Band to play riverboat music for them as they begin their trek into the city.”

Since Pullman Square is the first stop, we’ve arranged for artists with the Red Caboose to be on site there to welcome the group and offer their West Virginia wears. Featured artists are Appalachian Turnings – woodworking; Brookstone Soaps; Carter Taylor Seaton, Author; Cat's Paw Baskets – hand woven baskets; Debra Richardson - fine artist; Dottie Gould - handcrafted home decor items; Eliot Parker – author; Jbirdistheword - antique pet photography; Laura Treacy Bentley, Author; Page Rainwater; Pottery Reflection in a Pool – photography; and Ricardina Jewelry Designs.

“We’ve also been working closely with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to ensure a smooth arrival, docking and refreshing of the boat,” said Compton. He also noted that people are welcome to come down to the riverfront to see the boat, and take pictures. But due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.

To make the tours more personal, a local Ambassador will be on board each motorcoach and stationed at each attraction. “This will allow us to interact with these folks on a more personal level,” Compton said, “as well as give us the opportunity to share the story of Huntington.” Volunteer Ambassadors include Amy Ward, Sheila Redling, Bill Cornwell, Janina Michael, Jennifer Wheeler, Tom Bell, Mary Plyde Bell, and A.J. Stovitz. Some of the attractions will have volunteer support as well.

“It has been three years since the American Queen has made a voyage along the Upper Ohio River,” said Richebacher. “We are all looking forward to revisiting these great ports such as Huntington who support our visitors and on-shore activities and where we were made to feel so welcome previously. We are excited to run our Hop-On Hop-Off program in town, stopping at several of your unique attractions.”