June Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market Set for June 9 At Heritage Station in Downtown Huntington

(Huntington, WV) The Shops at Heritage Station will host the June Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market (formerly the Heritage Station Artisan’s Market) on Friday, July 14, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Heritage Station is located in the heart of downtown Huntington at 210 11th Street. The market will feature live music and the works of a variety of local artisans. The Market is a free family-friendly event that includes children’s activities.

Heavy Hitters and All Black Everything will perform from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. The Heavy Hitters play a fusion of soul-jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and rock. All Black Everything offers a blend of soul, jazz, and gospel.

While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, Full Circle Ceramic, and The Red Caboose. SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar and River & Rail Bakery will be open for food and beverages.

This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:

● Abbey Shae Bakes - homemade macarons

● Carole Garrison - handcrafted cards

● Dottie Gould - braided wool rugs and hand appliqued homegoods

● Made New Co - jewelry and handmade purses and tote bags

● Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography

● Robbie Poore - outsider art

● Ronald “Jeff” Johnson - canes and walking sticks

● Sisters Fabrics & Handmades - quilts and home goods

● Sweetser Ceramics

● Shannon Durfee - fine art and geekery

● Traveling Beads - handcrafted jewelry

● Wanderess Studios - artisan bath products and fine art

Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.