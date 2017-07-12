Most read
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Law Enforcement Agencies Follow Up on Burns Tip, Boxes Removed; Digging imminent
- Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
- Web Cyber Sleuths Re-Awaken Burns Cold Case; Just Dig Mantra Spreads
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Sheriff Lawless Responds to Demands to Dig
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- No Bodies Found at Lawrence County Alleged "Cold Case" Crime Scene
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Council Passes Change in Fairfield East Operation
June Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market Set for June 9 At Heritage Station in Downtown Huntington
Heavy Hitters and All Black Everything will perform from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. The Heavy Hitters play a fusion of soul-jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and rock. All Black Everything offers a blend of soul, jazz, and gospel.
While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, Full Circle Ceramic, and The Red Caboose. SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar and River & Rail Bakery will be open for food and beverages.
This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:
● Abbey Shae Bakes - homemade macarons
● Carole Garrison - handcrafted cards
● Dottie Gould - braided wool rugs and hand appliqued homegoods
● Made New Co - jewelry and handmade purses and tote bags
● Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography
● Robbie Poore - outsider art
● Ronald “Jeff” Johnson - canes and walking sticks
● Sisters Fabrics & Handmades - quilts and home goods
● Sweetser Ceramics
● Shannon Durfee - fine art and geekery
● Traveling Beads - handcrafted jewelry
● Wanderess Studios - artisan bath products and fine art
Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.