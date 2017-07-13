Most read
League Office Releases Marshall Men’s Basketball’s Conference USA Schedule
The Thundering Herd will face Old Dominion, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, UAB and Western Kentucky twice. The program will host FIU, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech, while it will travel to UTSA, UTEP, Rice and North Texas.
Marshall is coming head coach Dan D’Antoni’s first 20-win season while in charge of the Thundering Herd. Last season, Marshall broke several school records last season, including points (2,997) and 3-point field goals made (356).
The Herd will also look to build on a season that saw the program make it to the C-USA Tournament finals last season.
Marshall’s non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.
Thursday, December 28 Southern Miss
Saturday, December 30 Louisiana Tech
Saturday, January 6 WKU
Thursday, January 11 at Charlotte
Saturday, January 13 at Old Dominion
Thursday, January 18 Middle Tennessee
Saturday, January 20 UAB
Saturday, January 27 at WKU
Thursday, February 1 at UTSA
Saturday, February 3 at UTEP
Thursday, February 8 FIU
Saturday, February 10 Florida Atlantic
Thursday, February 15 at Rice
Saturday, February 17 at North Texas
Thursday, February 22 Old Dominion
Saturday, February 24 Charlotte
Thursday, March 1 at UAB
Saturday, March 3 at Middle TennesseeFor all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram