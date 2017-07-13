League Office Releases Marshall Men’s Basketball’s Conference USA Schedule

IRVING, Texas – The Conference USA office released the league men’s basketball schedules for all of its members Wednesday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd will face Old Dominion, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, UAB and Western Kentucky twice. The program will host FIU, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech, while it will travel to UTSA, UTEP, Rice and North Texas.

Marshall is coming head coach Dan D’Antoni’s first 20-win season while in charge of the Thundering Herd. Last season, Marshall broke several school records last season, including points (2,997) and 3-point field goals made (356).

The Herd will also look to build on a season that saw the program make it to the C-USA Tournament finals last season.

Marshall’s non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Thursday, December 28 Southern Miss

Saturday, December 30 Louisiana Tech

Saturday, January 6 WKU

Thursday, January 11 at Charlotte

Saturday, January 13 at Old Dominion

Thursday, January 18 Middle Tennessee

Saturday, January 20 UAB

Saturday, January 27 at WKU

Thursday, February 1 at UTSA

Saturday, February 3 at UTEP

Thursday, February 8 FIU

Saturday, February 10 Florida Atlantic

Thursday, February 15 at Rice

Saturday, February 17 at North Texas

Thursday, February 22 Old Dominion

Saturday, February 24 Charlotte

Thursday, March 1 at UAB

Saturday, March 3 at Middle Tennessee

For all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram