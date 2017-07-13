Tri State Airport Receives $9 Million Dollar Grant

“The Huntington Tri-State Airport connects us to communities across West Virginia and surrounding states. Our transportation infrastructure is the key to growing and attracting jobs to our region, and I am working every day to secure the funding needed to improve our economy and enhance our quality of life,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“The grant funds appropriated today for the Huntington Tri-State Airport are a result of the continuing support of our state and federal representatives, and of course our congressional delegation that fully understands the infrastructure demands of our airports to maintain global competitiveness. The project consists of the reconstruction of Taxiway A East to correct non-standard design conditions and will allow for the most effective movement of the larger aircraft that have been using the airport on a regular basis,”

Airport Director Jerry Brienza said.