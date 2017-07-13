Justice appoints three to Board of Governors

R. Woodrow Duba of Daniels, James L. Farley of Cincinnati and Patrick J. Farrell of Huntington will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2021.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed three people to the Marshall University Board of Governors.

Duba is the general manager of Beaver Coal Co. Ltd. in Beckley and succeeds Dale Lowther on the board. Farley, who replaces Phillip Cline, is president of Nursing Care Management of America Inc. in Cincinnati. Farrell owns Service Pump & Supply in Huntington and succeeds Edward Howard III.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert thanked Lowther, Cline and Howard for their service, saying, “In my year-and-a-half as president, I have come to know and respect the members of our board. These three gentlemen devoted their time and energy to Marshall University and have truly been an integral part of this institution’s success in recent years.”

He said he also looks forward to welcoming the three new members to the board.

“I applaud Governor Justice for making excellent appointments. They each bring a valuable skill set to the board and I look forward to working with each of them,” Gilbert added.