Spiderman's Teen Angst and Novice Slinging Scores Screen Excitement

A teen Spider Man coping with the arrogant, obnoxious Tony Stark slings webs, rays, and sharp comedic execution sticking the reboot "Spiderman Homecoming" as a different kind of superhero film, which found the perfect nexus for emotion, suspense, conflict, and lots of punches.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a 14-year-old boy, can hardly await his next assignment with The Avengers. He's burning up Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) number every time a break bell rings at high school. After fighting with Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow, the teen can not adjust to reading, writing and arithmetic.

Stark has given him a new costume set on "training wheels" status to ensure the immature boy doesn't do too much harm. But a Stark corporate maneuver in cleaning up after an alien blast area (think a pit like the WTC) turns a self-made contractor (Michael Keaton) into a hoarder and marketer of advanced weaponry. And no one will believe Peter that the circumstances warrant more than the "neighborhood spiderman."

Teen angst propels the anchors for the film as the nerd loser deals with mockery and temptation to reveal his 'secret identity.'

Six credited screenwriters have brilliantly woven twists that keep your attention on more than the requisite save the day scenes. That's a key note --- he's not saving a world , a nation or a city --- he's preventing a bank robbery , weapons sales, and gaining bumps, bruises and cuts facing The Vulture (Keaton) and choosing between impressing the school's prettiest girl Liz (Laura Harrier).

Holland's novice, goofy web slinger (anyone remember "The Greatest American Hero"?) allows the radioactive spider bitten kid to earn his webs (and , perhaps, the advanced Stark Industries suit). He's good at moody sitting sullen on top of a tall structure) and full of minor school pranks. Did I mention his high pitched voice which sets up a laugh or two. This has recollection of the young Superboy's struggles which set up the famed Marvel character for further growth and villain bashing along his journey.

Breezy , swift and mingling of social attitudes ( Stark's brief appearance and abrupt 'you're fired' hastens the anticipated symbolism, as well as ignoring his company's connection to the weaponry threat) it's the first to focus on street level interactions whether before, during and after heroic athletic encounters.

This is a film for those that would not be caught at a cinema watching heroic fluff. The story grips young and old, maintaining its strong knack for wise cracking humor , ardent struggles, and neighborhood adventures.