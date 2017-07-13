F.B.I. Still Accepting Credible Burns Case Leads

Anyone who has specific information/leads to contact the FBI hotline here and speak with Heather:

The F.B.I. continues to accept credible leads in the Samantha Burns murder case.

Heather

operator number 9234

18002255324

If you have creditable information about this case or anyone involved please do this!!!! The more information the FBI has, the better chance this case has.

(Administrators of a FB ground have stated that the hotline # may be published.)