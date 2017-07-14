Elsayed recognized as July Fellow of the Month

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has selected Ahmed G. Elsayed, M.D., as the July Fellow of the Month.

“It is always an honor to acknowledge a resident or fellow for their dedication to our profession,” said Paulette Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Today, I have the privilege of recognizing Dr. Elsayed as our first hematology/oncology fellow of the month.”

Elsayed was nominated by co-fellows Heather Katz, D.O., and Jennifer Dotson, D.O., who both praised him as “an example of an excellent physician—one who is highly regarded among both his patients and his peers. He goes above and beyond to help both patients and co-fellows alike. As co-fellows, we have seen that Dr. Elsayed leaves a lasting impact on his patients, as they continually compliment his kindness and compassion toward them, while they fight some of their hardest battles.”

Elsayed is completing his third and final year of the hematology/oncology fellowship. He completed an internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University and graduated from the Mansoura University Faculty of Medicine in Egypt. The board-certified physician also has a master of science from Drexel University and practiced general internal medicine in Las Cruces, N.M., prior to starting his hematology/oncology fellowship at Marshall.

Maria Tria Tirona, M.D., FACP, who is the fellowship program director, said she is very pleased and proud he was awarded the distinction.

“Dr. Elsayed has shown consistent exemplary professionalism and compassion as a hematology and oncology fellow,” Tirona said.

The hematology/oncology fellowship is the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of blood diseases (hematology) and cancer (oncology) and requires prior completion of a three-year internal medicine residency. As part of his recognition as the July Fellow of the Month, Elsayed received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot