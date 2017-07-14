Charleston felon sentenced to over six years in federal prison for assault and gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston man was sentenced today to six years and three months in prison for a gun charge and assaulting a federal officer, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Taurean Amadeus Johnson, 30, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a federal officer after a court appearance.

Johnson admitted that on January 16, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence and on a vehicle parked in front of his residence. Officers found a Lorcin L380 semiautomatic pistol in the vehicle. Johnson admitted that the gun belonged to him. Johnson also admitted in a statement to law enforcement that he acquired at least two other handguns, which were also recovered. Johnson was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of convictions in Cabell County Circuit Court in 2009 for first degree robbery, transporting a controlled substance into the state, and delivery of crack.

Johnson further admitted to assaulting a federal officer. On January 17, 2017, Johnson appeared before the United States Magistrate Judge in Charleston for an initial appearance. When the hearing ended, Johnson became combative leaving the courtroom. Johnson admitted that while being placed in a holding cell, he began choking a deputy of the United States Marshals Service by pulling on his neck tie. The Marshals Service regained control of Johnson through physical restraint.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.