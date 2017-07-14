Flashback Returns "Footloose," "Top Gun" and "Smokey" to Big Screen

The weekly Flashback Cinema series has a memorable collection of modern fan favorites on deck in the next weeks , including "Footloose," "Top Gun" and "Smokey and the Bandit," which sent

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field to super stardom.

Showings are Sunday and Wednesday at 3:30 & 7 p.m. at select Marquee Cinemas

JULY 23 & 26

VACATION

The original film in the popular Vacation series—and still the best. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) takes his family on a cross-country trip to Wally World. Along the way they must cope with quirky relatives Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca), but nothing shakes Dad’s determination to make this the most memorable vacation ever. ("Perhaps you don’t want to see the second largest ball of twine on the face of the earth?”)

1983

Rated R

JULY 30 & AUG 2

FOOTLOOSE

Kevin Bacon is the new kid in a small town where the locals don’t take kindly to rock music and dancing. And the girl he likes (Lori Singer) is the daughter of the town preacher (John Lithgow). Will he win them over? By the time our hero is done, everyone will be “kicking off their Sunday shoes” to the tune of such pop hits as Let’s Hear it For the Boy, Holding Out For a Hero, and of course the title song. (“Now I gotta cut loose…Footloose…”)

1984

AUG 6 & 9

TOP GUN

Tom Cruise stars in this celebration of the heroism of Navy pilots, with some of the best aerial scenes ever filmed. The soundtrack album, with songs by Kenny Loggins and Berlin, including the Academy Award-winning Take My Breath Away, went platinum 9 times. Val Kilmer co-stars as “Iceman” and Kelly McGillis plays a flight instructor romantically drawn to the reckless “Maverick” (Cruise). (“I feel the need…the need for speed!”)

1986

Rated PG

AUGUST 13 & 16

JURASSIC PARK

Before there was a World, there was a Park. Based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book and directed by Steven Spielberg, this is the original film in the blockbuster series. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates an island theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome to Jurassic Park.”) No running from dinosaurs in high heels, though.

1993

Rated PG-13

AUGUST 20 & 23

SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT

This classic action comedy was the highest grossing movie of 1977 after Star Wars. Burt Reynolds is the fun-loving trucker, Bandit, who gives runaway bride Sally Field a lift, and country singer Jerry Reed is Reynolds’ sidekick, Snowman. Jackie Gleason plays the chronically exasperated Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the “Smokey” who is hot on Bandit’s tail. (“What we’re dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law!”)

The film had a multi month run at single screen cinemas in the cinemas followed by repeated success at drive in theaters. It also helped inspire the "citizen's band" radio especially in truckers that crossed over to mainstream. In a pre cell phone era, CB's were a means of communication .



1977

AUG 27 & 30

AIRPLANE

The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”)

1980

Rated PG

SEPTEMBER 3 & 6

The Unforgiven

The classic western widely considered to be Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece. He and Morgan Freeman play retired gunfighters with one last job to do. Gene Hackman is the cruel sheriff who stands in their way. Won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Hackman). Eastwood won for directing and was nominated for actor for his haunting performance as the aging gunslinger. (“We all got it comin’, kid.”)

1992

Rated R



