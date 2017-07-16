Four Additional Huntington Council Members Want HSB Answers

Four additional members of Huntington City Council --- Alex Vence, Tina Brooks, Rebecca Thacker and Charlie McComas --- have joined Jennifer Wheeler in requesting response from the Huntington Sanitary Board to a surge of consumer complaints .

"I share Councilwoman Wheeler's concerns about the ongoing billing issues coming out of the Sanitary Board. It is imperative that we find out what is causing these issues, and quickly work towards a solution. I have spoken to many residents that are understandably angry and frustrated by the entire process and I am sensitive to their frustrations. We must demand an improvement in the billing process."

At large councilwoman Rebecca Thacker shares their concerns, too.

Thacker particularly emphasized those customers who were not , so called 'deadbeats.' She explained that many on fixed incomes, the elderly, terminally ill, and single moms face priority choices --- medicine, milk or water cut offs. Thacker pointed out cited turn offs where $14 was owed and it cost $114 to get water back on.

One Facebook posting compared the practices to those of bank overdraft fees and late credit card fees that perpetually plague low income earners.

When asked about allegations of bills for previous property owners turning up (with the current owner paid up), Vence stated, "Something is askew," adding that billing has been "bid out" and Teresa Watkins is the chief financial officer.

Councilwoman Tina Brooks told HNN she was not happy concerning a fluid leak at Arlington Park and street sweeping overtime:

"I'm having a letter drafted to send to the mayor Monday (July 18) asking for a complete report from the Director of the Sanitary Board on the hydraulic fluid leak that took place in Arlington Park. I'm wanting to have it addressed in a manner that everyone in the Arlington Park area knows what we have been told, as well as how the Sanitary Board is being compensated by the street sweeping contractors for the overtime that this caused."

She said "this is not the first time I've deals with this since I've been on council."

Originally, Ms. Brooks had nothing to add regarding the billing and turn off process. 'Most of what I've heard is people did not pay their bills."

Upon a follow up that billing issues appear a mixture of long past due and current customers, Brooks elaborated that some "statements I've seen" had customers paying "a certain amount of money out from taxes" and then "got behind. I think some was mismanagement on the consumer side, some just couldn't afford the bill, and, then probably, some issues with billing from Sanitary Dept. ... Will be interested to hear more at the June 24 [council meeting]."

The increasing complaints follow announcements that the board has sent out 4,000 water disconnection notices.

