Meeting Planned by Supporters of Justice for Samanatha Burns

 Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 01:19 Updated 9 hours ago
A Facebook posting invites interested individuals to a Meeting to form protest on Sunday, July 16 from 7-8 p.m. at the Ritter Park Historic District.

Details will be announced at the meeting.

Burns remains have not been recovered. She disappeared in 2002. Two men are on death row for participation in her killing.

A volley of social media posts in the last week has reawakened interest in the cold case.

Law enforcement searched a rural Chesapeake, Ohio, location last week but did not find anything significant.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/155278091706891/?acontext=%7B%22action_h...

