AG Unveils Training Initiative to Reduce Automobile Consumer Complaints

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has embarked upon a ‘did you know’ initiative aimed at protecting consumers with proactive training offered to dealerships on used vehicle laws.





The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division reached out to car dealerships laying out the specifics of current laws and how to comply. The initiative offers in-person training, presentations and other opportunities in an effort to reduce the number of consumer complaints involving motor vehicles, the division’s top complaint category in three of the past four years.



“We know that most of the auto dealers are trying to do the right thing, so we are working to enhance the compliance practices through training dealerships on these laws,” Attorney General Morrisey said.



The initiative emphasizes the dealership’s responsibility to collect state sales tax at time of sale, change the car title over to the purchaser within sixty days of the transaction and comply with federal law requiring a Buyers Guide on all vehicles for sale.



West Virginia law also requires sold vehicles to work properly and drive safely for a reasonable amount of time.



“As is” sales are prohibited and dealerships cannot limit the implied warranty of merchantability.



Additionally, consumers have a right to reclaim a vehicle after a lawful repossession up to time of being resold. Dealerships are required to send written notice to the consumer of intent to re-sell.



Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division reached out to car dealerships laying out the specifics of current laws and how to comply. The initiative offers in-person training, presentations and other opportunities in an effort to reduce the number of consumer complaints involving motor vehicles, the division’s top complaint category in three of the past four years.“We know that most of the auto dealers are trying to do the right thing, so we are working to enhance the compliance practices through training dealerships on these laws,” Attorney General Morrisey said.The initiative emphasizes the dealership’s responsibility to collect state sales tax at time of sale, change the car title over to the purchaser within sixty days of the transaction and comply with federal law requiring a Buyers Guide on all vehicles for sale.West Virginia law also requires sold vehicles to work properly and drive safely for a reasonable amount of time.“As is” sales are prohibited and dealerships cannot limit the implied warranty of merchantability.Additionally, consumers have a right to reclaim a vehicle after a lawful repossession up to time of being resold. Dealerships are required to send written notice to the consumer of intent to re-sell.Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus