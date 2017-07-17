Detroit heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for South Charleston drug crime

Holmes admitted that on April 20, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place at the Southmoor Apartments in South Charleston. Holmes pleaded guilty to count two of a four-count indictment that alleged distribution of heroin with each count. As part of the plea agreement, in addition to the drug deal on April 20, 2016, Holmes admitted to other drug distributions in the community beyond the count to which he pled guilty. The Court also held Holmes responsible for possessing a firearm related to his drug trafficking activity.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.

This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.