Most read
- Four Additional Huntington Council Members Want HSB Answers
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- UPDATED: Loss of Kroger, Natural Disaster, Economy Puts Gunnoe Farms Sausage & Salad for Sale
- Rep. Jenkins Reveals Tri State Airport Grant
- Detroit heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for South Charleston drug crime
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Sheriff Releases Details of the Facebook Inspired Search for Murder Victim
- Meeting Planned by Supporters of Justice for Samanatha Burns
Secretary of State’s Office Offers Resources for Voters with Disabilities
Monday, July 17, 2017 - 19:29 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
National Disability Voter Registration Week started in 2016 as a way to increase civic engagement among the disability community. Secretary Warner encourages West Virginia’s disability community to register to vote, and to exercise that vote at the ballot box.
“One way to make politicians take notice is by using your right to vote to send them a message,” Warner said. “The disability community’s voice deserves to be heard at election time, and it’s the duty of the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure it’s easy to register and vote.”
The Secretary of State’s Office and West Virginia’s 55 county clerks can help any member of the disability community get registered to vote. You can also easily register to vote at ovr.sos.wv.gov/register.
The Office also offers resources to voters with disabilities who chose to exercise their vote at the ballot box, including offering at least one ADA-approved voting machine at all polling places. You can read more about our resources on our website. Voters needing immediate assistance can also call 866-SOS-VOTE (866-767-8683) or 304-558-6000.
Link: Resources for Voters with Disabilities
Attachment: Governor’s Proclamation for National Disability Voter Registration Week
Attachment: National Disability Voter Registration Week 2017 National Co-Chair Proclamation