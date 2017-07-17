Most read
- Four Additional Huntington Council Members Want HSB Answers
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- UPDATED: Loss of Kroger, Natural Disaster, Economy Puts Gunnoe Farms Sausage & Salad for Sale
- Rep. Jenkins Reveals Tri State Airport Grant
- Detroit heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for South Charleston drug crime
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Sheriff Releases Details of the Facebook Inspired Search for Murder Victim
- Meeting Planned by Supporters of Justice for Samanatha Burns
Nuclear Economics Expert Documents How Project Failed and Calls on Officials to Abandon V.C. Summer Nuclear Project
Monday, July 17, 2017 - 21:07 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The report, entitled The Failure of the Nuclear Gamble in South Carolina, will be presented by economist Dr. Mark Cooper, who will make the case that the project must be abandoned and that ratepayers should be issued refunds due to imprudence on the part of SCE&G.
Over $9 billion has been sunk into construction of the two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors and the project remains without a cost estimate or construction schedule. With construction only 37% complete and delays mounting, unauthorized spending continues at the rate of $120 million per month and the overall cost appears to be nearing $20 billion.