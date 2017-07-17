Nuclear Economics Expert Documents How Project Failed and Calls on Officials to Abandon V.C. Summer Nuclear Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club on Tuesday, July 18 will release an in-depth analysis in advance of a hearing before the South Carolina Public Service Commission on the troubled nuclear reactor construction project by South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G).

The report, entitled The Failure of the Nuclear Gamble in South Carolina, will be presented by economist Dr. Mark Cooper, who will make the case that the project must be abandoned and that ratepayers should be issued refunds due to imprudence on the part of SCE&G.

Over $9 billion has been sunk into construction of the two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors and the project remains without a cost estimate or construction schedule. With construction only 37% complete and delays mounting, unauthorized spending continues at the rate of $120 million per month and the overall cost appears to be nearing $20 billion.