Hometown Sportswear establishes scholarship at Marshall for art and design

Jim and Jeff McKenna, brothers who are owners of Hometown Sportswear, have established the Hometown Sportswear Scholarship for CCCTC through the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

The scholarship is a one-time award for full-time, incoming freshmen in the School of Art and Design in the College of Arts and Media who were in good academic standing at the Cabell County Career and Technical Center and have completed one or more graphic design courses.

“Marshall is a big part of our community and our business,” Jeff McKenna said. “Providing this scholarship is our way of giving back to the university while also helping students who have talent and initiative but may need a little financial (remove extra space here) boost. Personally, I have benefited from the generosity of others in my college days, so this is my opportunity to ‘pay it forward’ and help the next generation realize their dreams.”

“Learn as much as you can,” Jeff McKenna said when asked for advice for today’s students. “Life will throw a lot of challenges at you. The more knowledge you have, the better prepared you’ll be to overcome those challenges.”

This is the second scholarship the brothers have established. The first was a renewable award that benefits undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Media majoring in graphic design.

Hometown Sportswear was established in 1994 in Barboursville, West Virginia.

For questions about a student’s eligibility for the Hometown Sportswear Scholarship for CCCTC or the Hometown Sportswear Scholarship, please contact the dean’s office of the College of Arts and Media. For questions about starting a scholarship at Marshall University, please contact Krystle Davis at the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at krystle.davis@marshall.edu.