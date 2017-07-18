Marshall obstetrics and gynecology faculty member recognized by national professional organization

Amanda N. Pauley, M.D., FACOG, an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has been chosen as the recipient of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists ( AGOC) 2017 District IV Donald F. Richardson Outstanding Faculty Award.

The award is given to an individual who has been consistently dedicated to the education of ACOG Junior Fellows and has supported their involvement in the organization. Pauley was unanimously nominated by the department’s resident physicians and then selected by an ACOG council for the award.

A board-certified physician who practices with Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pauley is a 2008 graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and also completed her residency at Marshall.

“Dr. Pauley is an incredible asset to our department,” said David C. Jude, M.D., FACOG, chairman of the department. “She is very dedicated to ensuring our students and residents are receiving top of the line training and instruction. In addition to her superb teaching abilities, she is an excellent clinician dedicated to delivering outstanding care to women in our region.”

As a recipient of the award, Pauley will deliver the Donald F. Richardson Memorial Lecture during the district’s annual meeting in October in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pauley is also currently participating in the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics Surgical Education Scholars program.

She is a native of Pinch, West Virginia, and currently lives in Milton with her husband and children.