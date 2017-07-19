Mayor Steve Sets Sight on Washington, D.C.

 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:09 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has entered a crowded early cluster of Third District Congressional candidates. His announcement follows Rep. Evan Jenkins running for the U.S. Senate Seat held by Evan Jenkins.

In a news release, Williams said, "“Congress is broken. Our economic and national security interests are threatened by politicians who care more about their political party than about doing what’s best for our people. America can’t afford that approach any longer. West Virginia certainly can’t.”

Williams is currently serving his second term as Huntington's Mayor.

He has kept positive spotlights shining in a city devastated by drug abuse. He set up the Mayor's Office for Drug Policy which has initiated proactive steps which have attracted national attention.

In addition, Huntington in April won $3 million dollars for urban development in the America's Best Communities competition.  The city's presentation beat out 350 other communities.

Among the democrats vying for the nomination --- Sen. Richard Ojeda, from Logan County, and  Paul Davis,  Tri-State Transit Authority CEO Paul Davis. Rupie Phillips and Beckley physician Dr. Ayne Amjad plan on running as Republicans.

Williams told the Herald Dispatch that the campaign for Congress will not impede Huntington progress adding it will assist in leading the projects to success.

