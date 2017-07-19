Caserta Has Eyes on Mayor's Job

Should Mayor Steve Williams win a seat in Congress in the Nov. 2018 election, Huntington City Council will choose a replacement. The choice cannot be a current council member.

Former councilman Scott Caserta has launched a FB campaign indicating his interest.

"After lengthy discussions with many of you, I'm sure it comes as no surprise that I will be running for Mayor of Huntington, WV and should Williams' bid for Congress be successful I will lobby to fulfill his term.


"We've been together a long time, I need you more now than ever. We can take our City back. We can do this," Caserta said in a short release.

