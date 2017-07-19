Three Films open with Strong Early Buzz

Film studios will have a hard time complaining about advance word on this weeks new films --- all three have attracted solid pre-opening buzz --- and they appeal to differing demographics which mea

ns they each have a chance for attracting their own audience without nibbling off others.

Dunkirk, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Girl's Trip each stand out.

Valerian has a lot of things going for it. It's adapted from a French comic and also puts one of the most well-known French sci-fi directors at the helm—Luc Besson, of Lucy and The Fifth Element fame. However, the story is not well known to American viewers. The $180 million dollar tentpole will gain more early exploration internationally.

One critic stressed within five minutes you will be hooked on "wall to wall eye candy"which is "irretrievably drunk on the power of image-making."

The main characters Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are 28th-century space cops, armed with the expertise and tools to jump from one dimension to another. They spout an uneven negative chemistry although their airheaded interactions goad the audience.

Unlike predominant militaristic themes of most summer tentpoles , "City of a Thousand Planets" resembles aspects of "Avitar" and "The Fifth Element more than "Star Wars" space opera.

A French writer wrote the foundation comes from Valerian et Laureline (a graphic novel) and suggests a "yearning for an adaptation of The Incal. Maybe Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets can be the beginning of a French sci-fi renaissance of sorts." wrote Steve Macfarlane of Slant.

GIRL'S TRIP

Both "Rough Night" and "Snatched" only moderately amused comedic audiences, and "Girl's Night" does have a bachlorette party thesis. The four leads rediscover the empowerment of sisterhood as it spews raunchy, rude, wicked and raucous laughs from the writer's of "Barbershop Next Cut."

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star.

DUNKIRK

Chris ("Dark Knight") Nolan has amassed raves for his historic masterpiece called the second best flick of 2017. The film opens with hundreds of thousands of Allied and British troops trapped on the beach. It's not a war film, rather an dramatic action thriller sticking to a PG-13 rating..

Gut wrenching suspense weaves intertwined tales by artistic film editing. Entertainment Weekly called it visceral, big budget filmmaking that can be called art."

The review count contains 38 positives (including some 100 % scores) and only one negative.

Looks like a threesome of cinematic choices to escape the heat.

***

As for social media tracking, Dunkirk has about 137,000 tweets, Valerian about 50,000 and Spiderman Homecoming about 37,000. Transformers has a 33,000,000 to 20,000,000 lead over Homecoming with "Last Jedi" in third.