Board of Governors extends Marshall University president’s contract

 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:19 Updated 12 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Marshall University Board of Governors today unanimously approved an extension of President Jerome A. Gilbert’s contract.

Gilbert became Marshall University’s 37th president in January 2016. His original contract was slated to expire on Jan. 15, 2018. His new contract ends on July 15, 2022.

Board Chairman Wyatt Scaggs said the board has been very pleased with Gilbert’s performance.

“President Gilbert has brought tremendous leadership to our university and the entire region,” said Scaggs. “The board is extraordinarily pleased with his vision for Marshall University and the direction in which he is leading us.”

The financial terms of the president’s contract have not changed. Gilbert, who served as provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University for nearly six years before joining Marshall, earns an annual salary of $430,000.

