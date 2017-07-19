Most read
Man Found Dead in West Huntington
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:21 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports, by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent
WSAZ interviewed Angel Brumield, who was taking a work break on the deck near the scene. She saw a man near a dumpster who crawled on hands and knees around a garage.
"After I heard a gunshot, I heard screaming and hollering, dogs barking and the guy runs up the alley," she told WSAZ.
http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/HPD-investigating-possible-homicide-on-...
Huntington police continue investigating. The name of the victim has not been released.