Man Found Dead in West Huntington

Huntington Police continue searching for a person of interest following the discovery of a man's body in West Huntington at about 5 a.m. July 19, across from Adams Landing and behind Grayson's Assisted Living Home.

A resident said there was a robbery followed by shots fired.

Williams reported a witness told him, "The lady that works at the home said she seen a man hiding behind the dumpster. She told him to get out of there. She said she thinks they attempted to rob the blind man and He was shot n killed"