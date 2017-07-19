Man Found Dead in West Huntington

 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:21 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports, by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent
Photo David Williams

Huntington Police continue searching for a person of interest following the discovery of a man's body in West Huntington at about 5 a.m. July 19, across from Adams Landing and behind Grayson's Assisted Living Home. 

A resident said there was a robbery followed by shots fired.

Williams reported a witness told him, "The lady that works at the home said she seen a man hiding behind the dumpster. She told him to get out of there. She said she thinks they attempted to rob the blind man and He was shot n killed"

WSAZ interviewed  Angel Brumield, who was taking a work break on the deck near the scene. She saw a man near a dumpster who crawled on hands and knees around a garage. 

"After I heard a gunshot, I heard screaming and hollering, dogs barking and the guy runs up the alley," she told WSAZ. 

http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/HPD-investigating-possible-homicide-on-...

Huntington police continue investigating. The name of the victim has not been released.

 

 



