Huntington Council Agenda Announced

Another short agenda has been announced for the Monday, July 27 meeting of Huntington City Council at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session is Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m.

One item would extend a benchmark for construction by two years on the planned Riverwalk development at Harris Riverfront Park.

The second item would approve a bid for the annual audit.

Citizens may express non-agenda concerns during Good and Welfare.

The agenda follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

July 24, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED LEASE AND OPERATING AGREEMENT WITH RIVERWALK, LLC, A WEST VIRGINIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, FOR HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR AUDITING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Good & Welfare