Huntington Council Agenda Announced

 Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 00:58 Updated 6 hours ago

Another short agenda has been announced for the Monday, July 27 meeting of Huntington City Council at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. The work  session is Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m.

One item would extend a benchmark for construction by two years on the planned Riverwalk development at Harris Riverfront Park.

The second item would approve a bid for the annual audit.

Citizens may express non-agenda concerns during Good and Welfare.

The agenda follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

July 24, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED LEASE AND OPERATING AGREEMENT WITH RIVERWALK, LLC, A WEST VIRGINIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, FOR HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

 

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR AUDITING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

7. Good & Welfare

