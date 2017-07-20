Most read
Huntington Council Agenda Announced
One item would extend a benchmark for construction by two years on the planned Riverwalk development at Harris Riverfront Park.
The second item would approve a bid for the annual audit.
Citizens may express non-agenda concerns during Good and Welfare.
The agenda follows:
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
July 24, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED LEASE AND OPERATING AGREEMENT WITH RIVERWALK, LLC, A WEST VIRGINIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, FOR HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR AUDITING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
7. Good & Welfare